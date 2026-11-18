In his petition, he stated that V S Babu was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Aminjikarai on the midnight of September 9, 2026, following sudden breathing difficulties. Though the hospital reportedly stated the next day that his condition was stable, he was responding to treatment and was expected to return home within a day or two, no subsequent officially confirmed update on his health condition had been made public.

The petitioner also referred to media reports about a tracheostomy procedure allegedly performed on the MLA, but clarified that he was not seeking confidential medical records or any private medical information. He said his plea was not intended to interfere with the MLA’s medical treatment, privacy, dignity or autonomy.

He submitted that the residents of the constituency had a legitimate public interest in knowing the administrative arrangements made to address their grievances and public representations during any period when their elected representative might be unable to discharge his responsibilities. He also sought to ensure that civic issues and other public administrative matters continued to receive attention from the concerned government departments, irrespective of the MLA’s health condition.