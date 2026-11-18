CHENNAI: G Devarajan, a resident of Kolathur constituency, has moved the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the State authorities to consider his representations seeking an official clarification on the health condition of Kolathur TVK MLA V S Babu and the administrative arrangements made to address the grievances of his constituents.
In his petition, he stated that V S Babu was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Aminjikarai on the midnight of September 9, 2026, following sudden breathing difficulties. Though the hospital reportedly stated the next day that his condition was stable, he was responding to treatment and was expected to return home within a day or two, no subsequent officially confirmed update on his health condition had been made public.
The petitioner also referred to media reports about a tracheostomy procedure allegedly performed on the MLA, but clarified that he was not seeking confidential medical records or any private medical information. He said his plea was not intended to interfere with the MLA’s medical treatment, privacy, dignity or autonomy.
He submitted that the residents of the constituency had a legitimate public interest in knowing the administrative arrangements made to address their grievances and public representations during any period when their elected representative might be unable to discharge his responsibilities. He also sought to ensure that civic issues and other public administrative matters continued to receive attention from the concerned government departments, irrespective of the MLA’s health condition.
The petitioner stated that he had submitted representations on November 5 and 12 to the Principal Secretary to the Minister for Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare, seeking an official clarification and details of the administrative arrangements for the constituency. As he had not received a satisfactory response, he approached the High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to consider his representations and communicate a reasoned decision in accordance with law.
The matter is expected to be listed for hearing shortly.