CHENNAI: The judicial custody of DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, arrested in a case involving the alleged cheating of private schools to the tune of over Rs. 100 crore, has been extended till December 2 by the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Anbil Mahesh was arrested on October 26, 2026, in connection with the case and lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.
As his judicial custody was due to expire on Wednesday, prison authorities produced him before Special Judge L S Sathiyamurthy of the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act through video conference from Puzhal prison.
Following this, the judge extended his judicial custody till December 2.