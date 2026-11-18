The Indian U17 men's team trounced Palestine 4-1, overcoming heavy rain to remain unbeaten in Group E of the Qualifiers for the 2027 Asian Cup on Tuesday.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Federation (AFC) regarding an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India U17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Palestine on November 17, 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium," the national federation said in a statement.

During the first-half stoppage time, Palestine midfielder Soueidan allegedly fanned his nose with his hand near India captain Gangte, prompting many viewers and commentators to interpret the action as a racist stereotype implying an unpleasant smell.

An angry Gangte confronted Soueidan on the pitch, after which match referee Ko Minkuk stepped in to separate the players and issued a warning to both.

In a match in which emotions ran high, another Palestinian midfielder, Mohammed Jamhour, received a straight red card for kicking Indian player Raj Singh Wahengbam twice in the first half.