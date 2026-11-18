MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday (Nov 18, 2026) has ordered that no new Tasmac liquor outlets should be opened in Tamil Nadu, observing that the State already has an adequate number of liquor shops and there was no need to open more.
The order was passed while disposing of a public interest litigation filed by Manikandan of Navakinathapatti village in Tiruchy district, seeking a direction to restrain the authorities from opening a new Tasmac outlet in his village.
In his petition, Manikandan stated that steps were being taken to open a new Tasmac outlet at Navakinathapatti in Nallampillai village, Tiruchy district, and sought to prevent its opening in the interest of the villagers.
A Division Bench of Justices Velmurugan and Ramakrishnan, hearing the petition, observed that Tamil Nadu already had a large number of Tasmac outlets and there was no need to open new ones. Taking into consideration the public interest, the court directed that no new Tasmac outlets should be opened in the State and disposed of the petition.