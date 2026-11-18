The order was passed while disposing of a public interest litigation filed by Manikandan of Navakinathapatti village in Tiruchy district, seeking a direction to restrain the authorities from opening a new Tasmac outlet in his village.

In his petition, Manikandan stated that steps were being taken to open a new Tasmac outlet at Navakinathapatti in Nallampillai village, Tiruchy district, and sought to prevent its opening in the interest of the villagers.