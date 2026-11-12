DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 12, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (November 12, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. 'Sad day for democracy' if prosecution used to stifle peaceful protests: Bombay HC
2. TN law and order under control, police given full freedom: Minister Nirmal Kumar
Tamil Nadu Minister for Energy Resources and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar on Thursday strongly refuted the opposition's accusations on the state's law and order situation, asserting that the administration has ensured total operational freedom for the police force to curb criminal elements.
3. Gold worth crores stolen from newly-opened jewellery outlet in Madurai
Atleast 30 kilograms of gold Jewellery was stolen from the newly opened Tanishq showroom on Madurai Bypass Road, with police suspecting a lone person may have carried out the robbery after CCTV footage captured a masked individual carrying a trolley bag in the area in the early hours of Thursday (November 12).
4.'Under no circumstances will we allow that': Minister Anand rebuffs Shivakumar on Mekedatu dam
Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources, N Anand, on Thursday rejected Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's recent assertion regarding construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery river, saying the state government will not permit the project.
5. CB-CID files chargesheet against Rajasthan man for creating deepfake video of CM Vijay
The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) filed a chargesheet against a 28-year-old man from Rajasthan within 60 days of his arrest for creating AI-generated deepfake videos of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to cheat the public, police said on Thursday.
6. 'Bullets cannot resolve disputes’: Farooq Abdullah calls for dialogue with Pakistan
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday made a strong pitch for dialogue between India and Pakistan, asserting that bullets and military confrontation cannot resolve political disputes and that meaningful engagement must begin without waiting for hostilities to end.
7. Mumbai: 20-year-old woman loses hand after being molested, pushed onto tracks; suspect held
8. Bangladesh steps up surveillance of Chinese vloggers accused of defaming India
Chinese nationals accused of filming poor Dhaka neighbourhoods and falsely presenting the footage as scenes from India have scaled down their activities following increased surveillance by local law enforcement agencies, after New Delhi raised concern over the use of Bangladesh's territory to defame it.
9. 11 killed as microbus plunges off hilly road in Nepal
At least 14 people were killed and six others injured on Thursday when a microbus they were travelling in plunged down a hilly road in Nepal while they were returning home for the Chhath festival, police said.
10. Assam's draft voters roll under special summary revision has 2.19 lakh more names than post-SR list
11. Retail inflation breaches RBI's upper tolerance band at 6.09 pc; rate hike likely next month
Retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years and prompting economists to anticipate a policy rate hike by the RBI next month.
12. Manchester United fires coach Carrick after worst start to a Premier League season
Michael Carrick was fired by Manchester United on Thursday after overseeing the 20-time English champion's worst start to a Premier League season, with U.S. men's coach Mauricio Pochettino a potential candidate to succeed him.