DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 12, 2026?

1. 'Sad day for democracy' if prosecution used to stifle peaceful protests: Bombay HC

2. TN law and order under control, police given full freedom: Minister Nirmal Kumar

Tamil Nadu Minister for Energy Resources and Law CTR Nirmal Kumar on Thursday strongly refuted the opposition's accusations on the state's law and order situation, asserting that the administration has ensured total operational freedom for the police force to curb criminal elements.

3. Gold worth crores stolen from newly-opened jewellery outlet in Madurai

Atleast 30 kilograms of gold Jewellery was stolen from the newly opened Tanishq showroom on Madurai Bypass Road, with police suspecting a lone person may have carried out the robbery after CCTV footage captured a masked individual carrying a trolley bag in the area in the early hours of Thursday (November 12).

4.'Under no circumstances will we allow that': Minister Anand rebuffs Shivakumar on Mekedatu dam

Tamil Nadu Minister for Rural Development and Water Resources, N Anand, on Thursday rejected Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's recent assertion regarding construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery river, saying the state government will not permit the project.

5. CB-CID files chargesheet against Rajasthan man for creating deepfake video of CM Vijay

The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) filed a chargesheet against a 28-year-old man from Rajasthan within 60 days of his arrest for creating AI-generated deepfake videos of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to cheat the public, police said on Thursday.