'Under no circumstances will we allow that': Minister Anand rebuffs Shivakumar on Mekedatu dam

Speaking to reporters at Tiruchirapalli airport, Anand said, "Under no circumstances will we allow that, and certainly, nothing will ever happen as he (Shivakumar) claims."

Meanwhile, DMK leader Duraimurugan claimed that since the Cauvery is an interstate river, no single state can independently build a new dam or store water. "Not even a single bucket of water from the Cauvery can be withheld without Tamil Nadu's consent," he said.

Refuting Shivakumar's claim that the Apex Court had granted permission to construct the dam, he said there is no such binding legal ruling.

The former water resources minister noted that a judge may have made a suggestion or observation, but it does not amount to court permission.