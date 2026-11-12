CB-CID files chargesheet against Rajasthan man for creating deepfake video of CM Vijay

According to a press release, the CB-CID cybercrime wing filed the chargesheet electronically before the XI Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet, Chennai. The accused, identified as Siyapu Khan of Lachhmangarh in Alwar, Rajasthan, faces charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, 2000, for impersonation, forgery, and cheating.

The case was registered on September 1, after deepfake videos surfaced showing the chief minister soliciting financial assistance from citizens.

Following a technical probe, special investigation teams were sent to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Khan was apprehended on September 12, in a joint operation coordinated with the Rajasthan Police.