Bangladesh steps up surveillance of Chinese vloggers accused of defaming India

Mohammad Khalid Mansur, officer-in-charge of Uttara West Police Station, said the activities of the Chinese vloggers have decreased following the intervention of law enforcement agencies, the Prothom Alo newspaper reported on Thursday.

Police and intelligence agencies have stepped up surveillance of the Chinese nationals and began monitoring their activities, he said.

According to reports in Bangladeshi media, around 150 Chinese nationals were operating across Dhaka's Tekpara and Uttara neighbourhoods, livestreaming footage of narrow streets and low-income areas onto Chinese social media. They introduced different localities as New Delhi and made disparaging remarks about the lifestyle of residents.

The vloggers filmed people's homes and daily activities, sometimes even entering residential premises, without residents knowing where the footage was being uploaded or how they were being portrayed.

It is suspected to be part of a coordinated disinformation campaign.

"There was no police surveillance over their activities. More than a hundred vloggers were making videos like this every day. They also paid Bangladeshi citizens for this work," the Prothom Alo report said.

India's Ministry of External Affairs on November 10 called for appropriate action against the Chinese vloggers for peddling "false narratives" to defame India.