Over 30 kg gold jewellery stolen from newly opened Tanishq showroom in Madurai

Police found that neither the walls nor the doors had been broken. They suspect that the burglar might have gained entry through alternative access points, including the lift.

Police are examining footage from the showroom and neighbouring areas to establish where the person came from and the route taken after the robbery. As the individual had covered his face, investigators are analysing his height, physical build, gait and shoulder movements to match him with individuals captured in other CCTV recordings.

The size and design of the trolley bag are also being examined to determine whether the stolen jewellery was carried in it. Footage from nearby roads, commercial establishments and petrol bunks is being collected to trace the person's movements.

Three special teams, each headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police and comprising three Inspectors, along with additional police teams, are investigating the case. Showroom employees and construction workers, including engineers, electricians and plumbers, are also being questioned separately.