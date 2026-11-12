14 killed as microbus plunges off hilly road in central Nepal

The accident occurred around 5:45 am in Makwanpur district of Bagmati province, according to an information officer at the District Police Office.

The vehicle, travelling from Kathmandu to Sarlahi district, plunged around 300 metres down a hilly section of the Bhimfedi-Kulekhani-Kathmandu road in Bhimfedi Rural Municipality.

Fourteen people, including the driver, were killed in the accident, according to Basanta Adhikari, chief district officer.

Six injured passengers were admitted to a local hospital in Hetauda Municipality for treatment.