TN law and order under control, police given full freedom: Minister Nirmal Kumar

Speaking to the media, the minister highlighted significant enforcement strides made over the past six months, noting that nearly 19,000 history-sheeters have been remanded—a figure unprecedented in previous years.

He also pointed out a sharp rise in actions against narcotics, with 9,600 ganja-related cases registered and over 14,000 arrests made, marking a 60 to 80 per cent increase compared to similar periods under past regimes.

Furthermore, nearly 38,000 non-bailable warrants have been successfully executed to accelerate judicial processes.

The minister also said that 6,700 POCSO cases -- including cases booked on approximately 2,800 complaints filed during the previous regime, and remained unaddressed -- were registered.

Out of 3,229 identified accused in recent major cases, 152 have been arrested and remanded, due to swift action.

Nirmal Kumar also addressed queries concerning recent altercations and police interventions, confirming that authorities are thoroughly investigating all incidents without bias.