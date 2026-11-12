Manchester United fires coach Carrick after worst start to a Premier League season

United seeking eighth permanent manager since Ferguson

Firing Carrick comes after he insisted he would not walk away from the job following the chaotic draw with Villa that highlighted United's defensive flaws.

It means United is on the hunt for an eighth permanent manager since Ferguson's departure 13 years ago, a turbulent period in which the club has been overtaken by Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Carrick, a former United midfielder in its glory days under Ferguson, was appointed on a short-term deal midway through last season and guided the team to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

That earned him a long-term contract but things have unraveled quickly this season, with just three wins in all competitions, an eight-game winless run in the league and elimination from the English League Cup.

Top players Bruno Fernandes, the team captain, and Lisandro Martinez have also added to the sense of crisis with criticism of tactics and the club's leadership, respectively.

“Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend,” United said. "Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club.

“His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered.”

Carrick took training on Wednesday and was seen arriving at United's training ground on Thursday, before leaving soon after.