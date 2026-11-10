DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 10, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (November 10, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) CM Vijay launches ERI portal to encourage NGOs to renovate water bodies
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched a dedicated portal named ERI to encourage non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and volunteers to take up the renovation and rejuvenation of water bodies across Tamil Nadu.
2) CM Vijay reviews law and order situation with senior police officials
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat to review the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.
3) EPS demands arrest of TVK MLA over alleged harassment of Kallakurichi Collector
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday demanded the arrest of Kallakurichi TVK MLA Arul Vignesh over allegations that he sent an obscene message to the Kallakurichi District Collector and created a disturbance at her residence while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
4) Rs 100 crore school scam: Special court dismisses DMK leader Anbil Mahesh's bail plea
The Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act has dismissed the bail petition filed by DMK former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, arrested in a case involving allegations of collecting over Rs. 100 crore from private schools by promising to secure recognition and permissions.
5) DVAC begins inquiry into book procurement at Periyar Arivulagam
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) began an inquiry into irregularities in the procurement of books for Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
6) TN: TVK MLAs summoned to Chennai; CM Joseph Vijay to chair key meeting on November 11
All Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLAs have been summoned to Chennai in connection with the Deputy Speaker attack issue and the prevailing situation in Kallakurichi district.
7) India now home to 100 chess Grandmasters: PM Modi congratulates Anuj Shrivatri
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anuj Shrivatri on becoming India's 100th Grandmaster, saying it was an exceptional achievement for the country to "hit a century in chess".
8) POCSO court hands life term till natural death to 65-yr-old man for minor's rape in Dombivali
A special court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a 65-year-old man to life imprisonment until natural death for repeatedly assaulting a 10-year-old girl over three years and impregnating her
9) 79 madrasa students fall ill from smoke inhalation in Bangladesh fire, 4 critical
At least 79 students fell ill from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a madrasa in Bangladesh on Tuesday, with four of them in critical condition, officials said.