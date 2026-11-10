79 madrasa students fall ill from smoke inhalation in Bangladesh fire, 4 critical

The fire broke out at Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa in Narayanganj, about 16 km from the capital city of Dhaka, news portal bdnews24.com reported, citing the Fire Service Department.

The students were taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, where 63 were admitted or placed under emergency observation, while 16 were discharged after receiving initial treatment, resident physician Dr Sultan Mahmud Shikder said.

Four students, aged between 14 and 22, are in the intensive care unit (ICU), including one who has been placed on life support with mechanical ventilation, he said.

In a statement issued by the hospital, Shikder said none of the students had suffered visible burns, but all had sustained varying degrees of respiratory injury after inhaling toxic smoke.