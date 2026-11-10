DVAC begins inquiry into book procurement at Periyar Arivulagam

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) began an inquiry into irregularities in the procurement of books for Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore on Tuesday.
A team of officials scrutinised records relating to the book procurement process, including accounts and financial transactions connected with the purchases. The team conducted the inquiry in the presence of library department officials at the administrative section on the third floor of Block A in the complex.
Despite the inquiry, the library functioned as usual, with no disruption to readers. The inquiry follows allegations that thousands of books containing factual inaccuracies and suspected AI-generated content were procured from certain publishers at inflated prices, potentially causing financial loss to the state exchequer.
The controversy erupted after writer Perumal Murugan questioned the authenticity, quality and pricing of several publications purchased for the library. Subsequently, around 2,000 books published by Agal Vilakku Publications and kept in the Tamil books section on the fourth floor of the building were removed from the library premises.