DVAC begins inquiry into book procurement at Periyar Arivulagam

A team of officials scrutinised records relating to the book procurement process, including accounts and financial transactions connected with the purchases. The team conducted the inquiry in the presence of library department officials at the administrative section on the third floor of Block A in the complex.

Despite the inquiry, the library functioned as usual, with no disruption to readers. The inquiry follows allegations that thousands of books containing factual inaccuracies and suspected AI-generated content were procured from certain publishers at inflated prices, potentially causing financial loss to the state exchequer.