EPS demands arrest of TVK MLA over alleged harassment of Kallakurichi Collector

In a statement, Palaniswami condemned the alleged conduct and said it was concerning that a district collector, who is responsible for maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety, was herself facing harassment from a ruling party MLA.

Referring to another incident in which a Deputy Speaker allegedly assaulted and threatened a member of the public who had approached him, Palaniswami criticised the government for remaining silent when allegations were levelled against members of the ruling party.

He accused Chief Minister Joseph Vijay of hesitating to act against the MLA to protect his government and questioned whether retaining the Chief Minister's post was more important than ensuring public safety.