CM Vijay reviews law and order situation with senior police officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday held a meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat to review the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.
The meeting, which lasted around 20 minutes, was attended by Chief Secretary Sai Kumar, Home Secretary Karthik, DGP Mahesh Kumar Agarwal, Law and Order ADGP Anbu, Intelligence IG Asra Garg, Chennai Police Commissioner Amalraj and other senior police officials.
The meeting comes amid concerns raised by various political parties and organisations over the law and order situation in the State, particularly following reports of 11 murders, including that of a Sub-Inspector, on Diwali day.
During the meeting, the prevailing law-and-order situation is understood to have been discussed. The Chief Minister is also learnt to have instructed officials to take appropriate measures to maintain law and order across the State.