Rs 100 crore school scam: Special court dismisses DMK leader Anbil Mahesh's bail plea

DMK leader and former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was arrested on October 26, 2026, in connection with a case involving allegations of cheating private schools of over Rs. 100 crore by promising to secure recognition and permissions for them.

Seeking bail, Anbil Mahesh filed a petition before the Special Court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

During the hearing before Judge L S Sathiyamurthy, senior counsel Abudu Kumar Rajarathinam, appearing for Anbil Mahesh, submitted that the initial complaint alleged that Rs. 100 crore had been collected by falsely claiming that bribes had to be paid to government officials and politicians to secure permissions for private schools.

He questioned the increase in the alleged amount collected from Rs. 100 crore to Rs. 400 crore, Rs. 600 crore and even Rs. 800 crore. He also pointed out that the case against Anbil Mahesh was based on statements given by those who allegedly paid bribes to Arasukumar. However, the police had not arrested them, despite paying bribes being an offence.