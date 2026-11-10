India now home to 100 chess Grandmasters: PM Modi congratulates Anuj Shrivatri

"May this achievement inspire many more youngsters to take up chess and pursue excellence," he said.

Madhya Pradesh's Anuj Shrivatri became India's 100th Grandmaster after winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship in Sinacaban in Philippines on Sunday.

The legendary Viswanathan Anand became India's first ever GM back in 1988.

The country got its last five GMs between July and November this year. Ethan Vaz, Harshvardhan GB, S Ashwath and V Rathnavel got their GM titles just before Anuj.

India's D Gukesh is the reigning world champion and will defend his crown later this month.