CM Vijay launches ERI portal to encourage NGOs to renovate water bodies

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched a dedicated portal named ERI to encourage non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and volunteers to take up the renovation and rejuvenation of water bodies across Tamil Nadu.
At an event held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister also issued No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to five organisations — Siruthuli, Environmental Foundation of India, Exnora International Foundation, Dhan Foundation and Mega Foundation — which will be involved in water body rejuvenation activities.
In a statement, the government said the existing procedures involved considerable difficulties for NGOs and volunteers undertaking water body restoration works using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. Following representations from these organisations and volunteers seeking a simplified approval process, the ERI portal was launched.
Details of around one lakh water bodies across the State have been uploaded to the portal. NGOs can use the platform to apply for permission to undertake works such as desilting water bodies and strengthening their bunds.
The government said applications submitted through the portal would be processed within 15 days.
The Chief Engineer of the State Water Resources Management Agency (SWaRMA) will serve as the nodal officer and monitor the entire process, including the coordination of applications among various government departments.
Ministers S Ramesh and R V Ranjithkumar, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and other senior officials participated in the event.