CM Vijay launches ERI portal to encourage NGOs to renovate water bodies

At an event held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister also issued No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to five organisations — Siruthuli, Environmental Foundation of India, Exnora International Foundation, Dhan Foundation and Mega Foundation — which will be involved in water body rejuvenation activities.

In a statement, the government said the existing procedures involved considerable difficulties for NGOs and volunteers undertaking water body restoration works using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. Following representations from these organisations and volunteers seeking a simplified approval process, the ERI portal was launched.