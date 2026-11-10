POCSO court hands life term till natural death to 65-year-old man for minor's rape in Dombivali

Special Judge Laxmikant A Bidwai of Kalyan court on Friday observed that convict Uttam Nikalje, who worked as a watchman at a residential society, had committed the crime with a "cool mind for years together".

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on him and recommended financial compensation for the traumatised survivor.

According to the prosecution, the victim was a resident of the housing society in Dombivali where the accused was employed when the assaults began during the summer of 2017.