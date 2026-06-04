DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 04, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 12 headlines of the day (June 04, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Tamil Nadu government signs MoU with L&T for Rs 18,600-crore investment, 8,200 jobs
The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday (June 4) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Larsen and Toubro for investments worth Rs 18,600 crore across three projects that are expected to generate around 8,200 jobs in the State.
2) Hard disk theft probe under way, sensitive TNEB data being backed up: Minister
Electricity Resources Minister R Nirmalkumar on Thursday said the alleged theft of hard disks from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) headquarters was under investigation and that police were probing the motive behind the incident, even as the department had begun securing and backing up sensitive records.
3) Fire at Perungudi dump yard guts over 100 seized vehicles
A massive fire erupted at the Pallikaranai dump yard on Thursday, engulfing a nearby vehicle holding area and gutting over 100 seized cars, while thick black smoke blanketed several parts of south Chennai.
4) Thiruparankundram hill lamp row: SC dismisses plea for action against officials
The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the Madras High Court order which dismissed a plea seeking action against officials who denied permission to Hindu devotees to light a lamp on Thiruparankundram hill but allowed religious celebrations during Ramzan.
5) 11 killed in fire at elderly care home in Sri Lanka
At least 11 people were killed and seven others injured after a fire broke out at an elderly care home in Sri Lanka, police said on Thursday.
6) Cockroach party attacks govt on JEE data exposure, calls for Pradhan's sacking
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Thursday said the reported exposure of JEE (Advanced) 2026 candidate data due to a cloud storage configuration issue in the results portal showed how "incompetent" people were running the country's education system and digital infrastructure.
7) Malviya Nagar blaze: Court sends hotel owner to 4 days' police custody
A Delhi court on Thursday sent hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj to four days' police custody in connection with a blaze that erupted at a hotel in the Malviya Nagar area here, leaving 21 people dead and dozens injured.
8) Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series due to hamstring injury
Kohli, known for his unmatched fitness even at 37 years of age, was in stellar form in the recently-concluded IPL where he steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second consecutive title. He hit the winning the runs in the final against Gujarat Titans.
9) MP Tiruchy Siva's son arrested for derogatory remarks on BJP functionary's newborn
Chennai City Police's cyber crime wing personnel have arrested Youtuber and former Tamil Nadu BJP functionary, Suriya Siva for allegedly making obscene and derogatory remarks on BJP functionary, Alisha Abdullah and her newborn child.
10) Chennai: Hospitalisation of 97 woman workers after consuming biriyani, private catering firm sealed
Food Safety officials have sealed a private catering company after 97 women workers of a manufacturing unit near Sriperumbudur were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after consuming chicken biryani served at the factory canteen.
11) Trump says he's nominating Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general
President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will nominate Todd Blanche to serve as attorney general, tapping his former personal lawyer who has aggressively pursued the Republican president's agenda while leading the Justice Department in an acting role.