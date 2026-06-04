Chennai: Massive fire breaks out at Pallikaranai dump yard; over 100 seized cars gutted

CHENNAI: A massive fire erupted at the Pallikaranai dump yard on Thursday, engulfing a nearby vehicle holding area and gutting over 100 seized cars, while thick black smoke blanketed several parts of south Chennai.
The blaze spread rapidly to an adjacent area where seized vehicles had been parked, resulting in extensive damage to more than 100 cars.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the gutted vehicles were reportedly seized automobiles parked on land under the control of the Greater Chennai Corporation. The fire engulfed several rows of vehicles before firefighters could bring it under control.
Dense black smoke from the blaze spread across Pallikaranai, Velachery and surrounding neighbourhoods, causing discomfort to residents and reducing visibility in some areas.
The incident also led to heavy traffic congestion on the Medavakkam–Velachery stretch as motorists were forced to navigate through the smoke-filled corridor.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot with multiple fire tenders and launched efforts to contain the blaze. Water tankers were also pressed into service to assist in firefighting operations.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is under way.