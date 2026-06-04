Cockroach party attacks govt on JEE data exposure, calls for Pradhan's sacking

The leaders of the campaign, which began on social media and went on to take a life of its own, also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately sack Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, saying he had failed to ensure accountability in the education sector.

Addressing a press conference here, CJP leaders said the incident had raised fresh concerns about the security of student data and the government's handling of examination systems.

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics who was appointed the campaign's spokesperson on Wednesday, said the exposure of candidate information reflected the poor state of cybersecurity safeguards.