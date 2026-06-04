Hard disk theft probe under way, sensitive TNEB data being backed up: Minister

Addressing reporters, the Minister said the matter was first reported internally last month, following which the vigilance wing conducted a preliminary departmental inquiry before a complaint was lodged with the police.

He said police had secured some individuals for questioning and were continuing the investigation, with efforts under way to apprehend more suspects. "It would not be appropriate for me to comment on the motive or those involved while the investigation is in progress. The police will provide a complete report once the probe is over," he said.