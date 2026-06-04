DMK MP Tiruchy Siva's son arrested for derogatory remarks on BJP functionary's newborn

CHENNAI: Chennai City Police's cyber crime wing personnel have arrested Youtuber and former Tamil Nadu BJP functionary, Suriya Siva for allegedly making obscene and derogatory remarks on BJP functionary, Alisha Abdullah and her newborn child.
Suriya is the son of DMK MP, Tiruchy Siva.
Alisha Abdullah, a former bike racer and a BJP functionary approached the City Police Commissioner's office on Wednesday demanding action against Suriya and another Youtuber, Mukthar.
Alisha said that Suriya has been regularly making derogatory remarks.
While Suriya has been arrested by a team of the south zone cyber crime wing, police sources said that Mukthar is absconding and a search is underway.