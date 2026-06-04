Kohli out of Afghanistan ODIs with hamstring injury

The three-match series begins on June 13 in Dharamsala.

"He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury," a BCCI source told PTI.

Kohli, known for his unmatched fitness even at 37 years of age, was in stellar form in the recently-concluded IPL where he steered Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a second consecutive title. He hit the winning the runs in the final against Gujarat Titans.