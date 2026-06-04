Tamil Nadu government signs MoU with L&T for Rs 18,600-crore investment, 8,200 jobs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday (June 4) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Larsen and Toubro for investments worth Rs 18,600 crore across three projects that are expected to generate around 8,200 jobs in the State.
According to an official statement, the proposed investments will be spread across the data centre, electronics manufacturing and shipbuilding sectors.
The largest investment, worth Rs 15,000 crore, will be made in the expansion of a data centre project in Kanchipuram district.
The project is expected to create around 500 jobs.
A second investment of Rs 2,500 crore will be made in Coimbatore for the manufacture of electronic structures and electronic products, generating an estimated 2,000 employment opportunities.
The third project involves an investment of Rs 1,100 crore for the expansion of the Kattupalli shipyard, which is expected to create around 5,700 jobs.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat.
Industries Minister S Keerthana, Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar and Additional Chief Secretary for Industries S Vijayakumar were among those present during the signing event.
The government said the investments would strengthen Tamil Nadu's position in emerging sectors such as data centres, electronics manufacturing and maritime infrastructure while creating substantial employment opportunities.