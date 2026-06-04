Thiruparankundram hill lamp row: SC dismisses plea for action against officials

A bench of justices PS Narasimha, Aravind Kumar and Shree Chandrashekhar refused to interfere with the order of the Madurai bench of the high court but reduced the cost imposed on the petitioner Hindu Dharma Parishad.

"While we are not inclined to interfere with the impugned order passed by the high court, we are of the opinion that imposition of costs quantified at Rs 50,000 is on the excessive side and can be reduced to Rs 5,000 in the facts and circumstances of the case. Ordered accordingly," it said in its order of June 2.