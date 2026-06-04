Malviya Nagar blaze: Court sends hotel owner to 4 days' police custody

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday sent hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj to four days' police custody in connection with a blaze that erupted at a hotel in the Malviya Nagar area here, leaving 21 people dead and dozens injured.
Judicial Magistrate Bhanu Pratap Singh allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking the accused's custodial interrogation for four days.
Police have registered a case under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326(g) (offence of mischief by fire), 324(5) (wrongful damage of property), 125(a) (negligence act that endangers human life and safety), 125(b) (grievous hurt by negligence) and 287 (negligence conduct with respect to fire) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Many of the victims of the fire that broke out in Flourish Stay B&B on Wednesday morning were foreign nationals staying at the hotel while attending to relatives undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said.