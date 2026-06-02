DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 02, 2026 ?

DT Next brings you the top 09 headlines of the day (June 02, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Two minor girls sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu, 2 held
Two minor girls, including a preschooler, were allegedly sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Kumarapalayam in the district, triggering protests in front of the police station by their relatives and public, police said on Tuesday.
2. SC cracks down on forest encroachments in Tamil Nadu’s Agasthyamalai landscape
Taking a serious note of encroachments within the protected areas of the Agasthyamalai ecological landscape in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the Supreme Court has directed that a time-bound eviction plan be prepared and implemented on priority.
3. Biennial Rajya Sabha election in TN on June 18
The biennial election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Tamil Nadu, which fell vacant following the resignation of AIADMK member C Ve Shanmugam, will be held on June 18, Returning Officer P Thenmozhi said on Tuesday.
4. Youth beaten to death for questioning ganja sale in Chennai
A 23-year-old youth was beaten to death allegedly by a gang after he questioned their involvement in ganja sales in Chennai's Tondiarpet area, triggering protests by local residents.
5. Priyanka Mohan appointed Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism
The Korean government and the Korea Tourism Organization have now appointed popular actress Priyanka Arul Mohan, who played the lead in director Ra Karthik's recently released Tamil film 'Made in Korea', as the Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism.
6. Twisha Sharma case: Hubby Samarth Singh and mother-in-law remanded in judicial custody
A court in Bhopal on Tuesday remanded late model Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh, both accused of dowry harassment, in judicial custody for 14 days on completion of their CBI remand.
7. Indian national anthem in Greece: Atiqa Mir races to most dominant win of her career
Eleven-year-old Atiqa Mir reinforced her status as India's leading racer on the world stage with the most dominant performance of her career in Round 2 of the Champions of the Future Academy Program, making a clean sweep of qualifying, heat races and the finals here.
8. Mamata sits on dharna in Kolkata to protest 'post-poll violence'
Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged that the BJP "rigged" counting in 177 of the 294 seats, which went for polls to win the recently concluded West Bengal elections.
9. Serena Williams is coming back to tennis at 44, returning to the sport she dominated
Serena Williams is coming back to professional tennis at the age of 44, returning to the sport she dominated for two decades before famously "evolving" away from the daily grind of competition.