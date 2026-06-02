Mamata sits on dharna in Kolkata to protest 'post-poll violence'

Banerjee reached the dharna site at Esplanade's Y-channel after the TMC's appeal to hold the protest at the adjacent Rani Rashmoni Road was turned down by the Kolkata Police.

"We were not given permission to set up a stage or use microphones," Banerjee said, while addressing the crowd using a megaphone.

The protest was marked by chaos, with TMC workers shouting slogans amid the former chief minister's speech.