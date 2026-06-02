Indian national anthem in Greece: Atiqa Mir races to most dominant win of her career

Atiqa, the first Indian to be supported by the Formula 1 Academy, set the benchmark in a highly competitive field in the OK-NJ category (age 12-14). It is remarkable what she has managed to achieve in her first season in this category, giving the more experienced drivers (mostly male) a hard time on the track.

Be it the qualifying, heats or the two finals, Atiqa was in a league of her own throughout the weekend. With her sensational show, she became only the third driver to in the series' history to sweep the qualifying, heats and finals.