Priyanka Mohan appointed Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism

Taking to her Instagram page to express her gratitude for the honour, Priyanka wrote, "Beyond grateful for this incredible honour. Being appointed as the Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism is truly very special to me. I’m sincerely thankful to the Korean government and the Korea Tourism Organization for recognising me as someone who can help bring Korean culture closer to Indian audiences."

She further went on to say, "Korea’s culture, traditions, and warmth have always inspired me, and I’m very happy to be part of this beautiful journey. A heartfelt thank you to the President of the Korea Tourism Organization for the trust, kindness, and warm welcome. Looking forward to everything ahead."