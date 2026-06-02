SC cracks down on forest encroachments in Tamil Nadu’s Agasthyamalai landscape

"The present proceedings concern not merely questions of regulatory compliance or administrative accountability, but strike at the very heart of environmental governance and the constitutional obligation of the State to preserve and protect ecologically sensitive regions, fragile ecosystems, and critically endangered wildlife for the benefit of present and future generations," the bench said.

It delivered its verdict on May 29 on a plea raising issues, including those concerning preservation of reserve forests, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu.

It noted that as per a July 2025 interim report of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), the Agasthyamalai ecological landscape covers 3,500.36 square km encompassing several districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.