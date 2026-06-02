Serena Williams is coming back to tennis at 44, returning to the sport she dominated

First up for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is the doubles tournament at Queen's Club. But Wimbledon and the U.S. Open could be next.

“It seems like she's trying to work her way up maybe to the U.S. Open, and those fans would be so ready to see her back on a singles court there,” former No. 1 Lindsay Davenport said at the French Open after the WTA Tour announced Monday that Williams has accepted a wild-card invitation to play doubles at next week's grass-court tournament in London.

Williams won seven Wimbledon titles and six at the U.S. Open before stepping away from the game in 2022. In doubles, she won six titles at Wimbledon and two at the U.S. Open all with her older sister Venus Williams.

"She's a legend. It's inspiring to see,” top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka said. "I'm excited to see her play and probably face her. ... It's very good news for tennis."

John McEnroe suggested Williams could compete in singles at Wimbledon, which starts June 28.

"She's not getting any younger but she's Serena Williams so I bet you she would tell me about wanting to win the whole damn thing,” McEnroe said in Paris.