Two minor girls sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu, 2 held

The three-year-old girl was playing near her house on Sunday evening when she was allegedly assaulted by the 59-year-old neighbour, who was arrested by the Kumarapalayam police on June 1 following a complaint from the girl's parents.

Barely hours after this shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was lured with an ice cream and assaulted by a 62-year-old local daily wage worker, police said. He was, however, caught and thrashed by the locals and later handed over to the police.

Both the kids are undergoing treatment at the Kumarapalayam government hospital and have been reported to be in stable conditions. Police said further investigation was on.