Two minor girls sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu, 2 held

NAMAKKAL (TAMILNADU): Two minor girls, including a preschooler, were allegedly sexually assaulted in separate incidents in Kumarapalayam in the district, triggering protests in front of the police station by their relatives and public, police said on Tuesday.
Two men have been arrested under POCSO Act in connection with the unrelated incidents, police said.
The incidents sparked massive public outrage and a protest outside the local police station on June 1 demanding that the police hand over the suspect to them.
A roadblock was staged on the Pallipalayam-Salem Road affecting the traffic in the area. A section of the crowd attempted to assault the 59-year-old suspect when the police were moving him to the police station.
Namakkal district collector L Madhubalan and Superintendent of Police S Vimala pacified the crowd and assured immediate and stringent action on the perpetrator. The protesters later dispersed and the police escorted the suspect to a local courtThe three-year-old girl was playing near her house on Sunday evening when she was allegedly assaulted by the 59-year-old neighbour, who was arrested by the Kumarapalayam police on June 1 following a complaint from the girl's parents.
The three-year-old girl was playing near her house on Sunday evening when she was allegedly assaulted by the 59-year-old neighbour, who was arrested by the Kumarapalayam police on June 1 following a complaint from the girl's parents.
Barely hours after this shocking incident, a 12-year-old girl was lured with an ice cream and assaulted by a 62-year-old local daily wage worker, police said. He was, however, caught and thrashed by the locals and later handed over to the police.
Both the kids are undergoing treatment at the Kumarapalayam government hospital and have been reported to be in stable conditions. Police said further investigation was on.