Youth beaten to death for questioning ganja sale in Chennai

According to a Maalaimalar report, the victim, identified as Vishnu, a resident of Tondiarpet, had reportedly confronted a gang operating in the locality over the sale of ganja. Enraged by this, the gang allegedly attacked him with a grinding stone, beer bottles and a hammer, killing him on the spot.

Condemning the murder, residents staged a road blockade on Monday night. The protest led to severe traffic congestion in and around Tondiarpet.

The protesters alleged that the police were lethargic in investigating the murder case and claimed that the victim's family continued to receive death threats.