Biennial Rajya Sabha election in TN on June 18

Shanmugam, a former State minister who won from the Mailam Assembly constituency in the April 23 Assembly election, had resigned from the Rajya Sabha on May 7, necessitating the byelection to the Council of States from Tamil Nadu.

“The election is being held to fill a casual vacancy in the Council of States by the elected members of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,” a release from the Secretariat said.

“Nomination papers may be submitted to Returning Officer and Additional Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat, P Thenmozhi, or to Assistant Returning Officer and Joint Secretary Pearline Roopkumar, between 11 am and 3 pm on any day, except Sunday, June 7, and not later than June 8, 2026,” it added.