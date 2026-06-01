DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 01, 2026 ?

CM Vijay attacks former CM Stalin in maiden public meet at Tiruchy

Reiterating that the principal political contest in Tamil Nadu was between the TVK and the DMK, Vijay said his direct political rival remained DMK president MK Stalin.

Venkita Mohana becomes second woman to be directly elevated to SC from Bar

Senior advocate Venkita Subramani Mohana, who was appointed a judge in the Supreme Court on Monday, has become only the second woman in the country to be directly elevated to the apex court from the Bar after Justice Indu Malhotra in 2018.

SC refuses to accept plea to conduct NEET-UG retest in CBT mode

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to accept a plea seeking the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 re-test on June 21 in computer-based test mode, saying the National Testing Agency is already faced with too many problems.

Commercial LPG prices hiked by Rs 42 per 19-kg cylinder; no change in domestic cooking gas rates

Prices of commercial LPG - the one used in hotels and restaurants - were on Monday hiked by Rs 42 per 19-kg cylinder but there was no change in the rates of cooking gas used in household kitchens.

80 lakh Maharashtra women ineligible for Ladki Bahin scheme; Oppn alleges financial crisis

Around 80 lakh women have become ineligible for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme following an e-KYC deadline, sparking sharp allegations from the Opposition parties that the Maharashtra government was weeding out beneficiaries due to a "severe financial crisis".

West Bengal cabinet undergoes expansion, 35 MLAs take oath as ministers

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Monday administered oath to 35 MLAs as ministers in the state’s first BJP-helmed cabinet, taking the total strength of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s council of ministers to 41.

Rescuers dig for bodies after massive mining explosives blast in Myanmar kills at least 38

More than a dozen rescue and charity groups used excavation machinery on Monday to recover bodies following a massive blast from stored mining explosives in northeastern Myanmar.

Confirmed Ebola cases in Congo reach 282 as survivors describe their recoveries

At least 282 confirmed cases of Ebola have now been reported in Congo's ongoing outbreak, the central African nation said late Sunday, as patients who recovered from the disease spoke of their indescribable joy in interviews with The Associated Press.

'Iran really wants to make a deal,' says Trump; advises opponents to "sit back and relax"

Amid an evolving security situation in West Asia, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for Washington and its allies. He attacked the political rivals and those among his party for not being supportive--calling them to "sit back and relax".

Israel orders strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

Israel's government ordered strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Monday, a day after its ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon in 26 years and as Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israel including the outskirts of coastal city of Haifa.

Gold declines Rs 2,500 to Rs 1.6 lakh/10g amid fresh US-Iran tensions

Gold prices retreated by Rs 2,500 to Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, tracking losses in global markets as renewed military exchanges between the US and Iran spiked crude oil rates.

US bombs Iranian military sites; Kuwait hit by drone, missile fire

The United States said Monday that it bombed radar and drone sites in Iran after Tehran shot down an American drone over the weekend. Iran then said it launched a strike of its own, and Kuwait reported incoming fire.