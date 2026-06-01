Gold declines Rs 2,500 to Rs 1.6 lakh/10g amid fresh US-Iran tensions

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 2,500, 1.53 per cent, to Rs 1,60,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday's closing level of Rs 1,62,900 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also weakened sharply, falling Rs 5,000, or nearly 2 per cent, to Rs 2,69,700 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,74,700 per kg in the previous session.

"Gold started the week on a weaker note as renewed tensions between the US and Iran over the weekend boosted crude oil prices and strengthened the dollar," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.