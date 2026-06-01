CM Vijay's Tiruchy speech HIGHLIGHTS | 'My competition is only with Stalin'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay on Monday launched a sharp attack on the DMK while addressing a massive public rally in Tiruchy, accusing the Opposition of criticising the TVK-led government within days of it assuming office. Thanking the people for delivering a historic mandate, Vijay said the government would remain focused on welfare and governance despite political attacks.
* Vijay thanked the people for electing his government and said the mandate received by the TVK had surpassed even the debut electoral success of MGR's government.
* Calling himself the people's "first sevagan", Vijay said the government would function with the sole objective of serving the public.
* He alleged that political rivals had begun criticising the TVK-led government within just a few days of assuming power and accused them of spreading misinformation.
* "My competition is only with Stalin sir," Vijay said, reiterating that the principal political contest in Tamil Nadu was between the TVK and the DMK.
* Vijay said the DMK's continued opposition and criticism would ultimately work to the advantage of the TVK by keeping the government alert and accountable.
* Referring to allegations and rumours circulating over the past month, he urged the public not to believe fake narratives and misinformation.
* He claimed that several achievements being highlighted by the present administration had their roots in policies introduced by previous governments and said due credit should be given.
* Responding to criticism over his attire, Vijay asked why he should not wear a suit if he chose to do so, asserting that personal appearance should not become a political issue.
* He said the government's flagship "Singappen" initiative would be launched from next week and promised that several key legislative and welfare measures would be rolled out in the coming days.
* Vijay also reiterated his commitment to welfare schemes, including measures aimed at easing the burden on ordinary people and improving governance.
* On allegations of horse-trading, he dismissed the claims and maintained that the TVK government had not engaged in any such activities.
* He urged political opponents to continue scrutinising the government, saying constructive criticism would only strengthen the administration and help it deliver better outcomes for the people.
* Referring to the growing influence of social media and reels, Vijay said increased public engagement with news and politics was a positive development for democracy.
* Vijay said leaders who truly understood the aspirations of the people would focus on governance and public welfare rather than political rhetoric.