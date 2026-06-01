Tamil Nadu

CM Vijay's Tiruchy speech HIGHLIGHTS | 'My competition is only with Stalin'

Thanking the people for delivering a historic mandate, Vijay said the government would remain focused on welfare and governance despite political attacks.
CM Vijay's Tiruchy speech HIGHLIGHTS | 'My competition is only with Stalin'
Updated on

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Vijay on Monday launched a sharp attack on the DMK while addressing a massive public rally in Tiruchy, accusing the Opposition of criticising the TVK-led government within days of it assuming office. Thanking the people for delivering a historic mandate, Vijay said the government would remain focused on welfare and governance despite political attacks.

* Vijay thanked the people for electing his government and said the mandate received by the TVK had surpassed even the debut electoral success of MGR's government.

* Calling himself the people's "first sevagan", Vijay said the government would function with the sole objective of serving the public.

* He alleged that political rivals had begun criticising the TVK-led government within just a few days of assuming power and accused them of spreading misinformation.

* "My competition is only with Stalin sir," Vijay said, reiterating that the principal political contest in Tamil Nadu was between the TVK and the DMK.

* Vijay said the DMK's continued opposition and criticism would ultimately work to the advantage of the TVK by keeping the government alert and accountable.

* Referring to allegations and rumours circulating over the past month, he urged the public not to believe fake narratives and misinformation.

* He claimed that several achievements being highlighted by the present administration had their roots in policies introduced by previous governments and said due credit should be given.

* Responding to criticism over his attire, Vijay asked why he should not wear a suit if he chose to do so, asserting that personal appearance should not become a political issue.

* He said the government's flagship "Singappen" initiative would be launched from next week and promised that several key legislative and welfare measures would be rolled out in the coming days.

* Vijay also reiterated his commitment to welfare schemes, including measures aimed at easing the burden on ordinary people and improving governance.

* On allegations of horse-trading, he dismissed the claims and maintained that the TVK government had not engaged in any such activities.

* He urged political opponents to continue scrutinising the government, saying constructive criticism would only strengthen the administration and help it deliver better outcomes for the people.

* Referring to the growing influence of social media and reels, Vijay said increased public engagement with news and politics was a positive development for democracy.

* Vijay said leaders who truly understood the aspirations of the people would focus on governance and public welfare rather than political rhetoric.

DMK
TVK
Tiruchy
CM Vijay

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in