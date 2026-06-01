CM Vijay's Tiruchy speech HIGHLIGHTS | 'My competition is only with Stalin'

* Vijay thanked the people for electing his government and said the mandate received by the TVK had surpassed even the debut electoral success of MGR's government.

* Calling himself the people's "first sevagan", Vijay said the government would function with the sole objective of serving the public.

* He alleged that political rivals had begun criticising the TVK-led government within just a few days of assuming power and accused them of spreading misinformation.

* "My competition is only with Stalin sir," Vijay said, reiterating that the principal political contest in Tamil Nadu was between the TVK and the DMK.