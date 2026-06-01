Israel orders strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

A joint statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said that following what they called repeated violations of the ceasefire by Hezbollah and the “attacks against our cities and citizens,” they have ordered the Israeli military to attack targets in Beirut's southern suburbs known in Arabic as Dahiyeh.

Hezbollah agreed to halt attacks on Israel when the ceasefire was signed in mid-April but resumed following Israeli strikes in Lebanon that Israel characterised as self-defence.