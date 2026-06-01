SC refuses to accept plea to conduct NEET-UG retest in CBT mode

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Aravind Kumar, which posted the plea by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh and others for hearing on July 27, refused to order the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, in computer-based test (CBT) mode instead of the existing pen-and-paper method.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.

The CBI is currently investigating the matter, and a retest is scheduled for June 21.