"Iran really wants to make a deal," says Trump; advises opponents to "sit back and relax"

He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social. Trump criticised Democrats and certain Republicans, accusing them of undermining his negotiating efforts through constant public commentary.

"Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us. But don't the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively "chirping," at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever", he said.

Trump urged patience and confidence, stating, "Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - it always does."