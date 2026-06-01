Venkita Mohana becomes second woman to be directly elevated to SC from Bar

Mohana will be one of the two serving women judges in the Supreme Court alongside Justice B V Nagarathna, who has been a judge in the top court since August 31, 2021.

Justice Nagarathna will also become the Chief Justice of India for more than a month in 2027.

Mohana, 59, graduated from the Coimbatore Law College in 1988 and has been practising since then. The Supreme Court designated her as a senior advocate in 2015.