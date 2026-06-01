80 lakh Maharashtra women ineligible for Ladki Bahin scheme; Oppn alleges financial crisis

A senior official on Monday, however, said that the beneficiary count has dropped from 2.4 crore to nearly 1.7 crore after the e-KYC deadline of April 30, but the disqualifications were also linked to non-compliance with eligibility criteria.

The government had provided an eight-month window for beneficiaries to complete their e-KYC, he said.

"Around 50 to 55 lakh women failed to complete the process entirely, while two to three lakh rectified errors during this period. Additionally, nearly 12 lakh women were found to be income-tax payers exceeding the annual income cap of Rs 2.5 lakh, and over 4.5 lakh had crossed the upper age limit of 65 years," the official said.