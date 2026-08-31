DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 31,2026?

1. TASMAC staff get second salary hike in 100 days; MRP violators face dismissal

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced a second salary hike for TASMAC employees within 100 days of assuming office, with Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh warning that those found violating maximum retail price (MRP) norms would face suspension and dismissal for repeat offences.

2. TN government scraps the proposed Kancheepuram New Town

The TVK-led Tamil Nadu government has scrapped the proposed Kancheepuram New Town, withdrawing a 2023 notification that sought to guide urban expansion and protect the heritage character of the historic temple town, in yet another rollback of major projects initiated by the previous DMK regime.

3. CM Vijay announces another Rs 3 hike in Aavin milk procurement price

Chief Minister Vijay on Monday (August 31) announced further increase in Aavin milk procurement price by another Rs 3 per litre, taking it from Rs 41 to Rs 44, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

4. CM Vijay announces multi-crore infra push spanning power, semiconductors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced a multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics across the state.

5. Madras HC reserves orders on MK Stalin’s plea challenging VS Babu’s election

The Madras High Court on Monday (August 31) reserved orders on former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s petition challenging the election of TVK’s VS Babu from the Kolathur constituency.