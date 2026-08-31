DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, August 31,2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (August 31, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. TASMAC staff get second salary hike in 100 days; MRP violators face dismissal
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced a second salary hike for TASMAC employees within 100 days of assuming office, with Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh warning that those found violating maximum retail price (MRP) norms would face suspension and dismissal for repeat offences.
2. TN government scraps the proposed Kancheepuram New Town
The TVK-led Tamil Nadu government has scrapped the proposed Kancheepuram New Town, withdrawing a 2023 notification that sought to guide urban expansion and protect the heritage character of the historic temple town, in yet another rollback of major projects initiated by the previous DMK regime.
3. CM Vijay announces another Rs 3 hike in Aavin milk procurement price
Chief Minister Vijay on Monday (August 31) announced further increase in Aavin milk procurement price by another Rs 3 per litre, taking it from Rs 41 to Rs 44, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
4. CM Vijay announces multi-crore infra push spanning power, semiconductors
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced a multi-crore infrastructure push spanning power, semiconductors, and logistics across the state.
5. Madras HC reserves orders on MK Stalin’s plea challenging VS Babu’s election
The Madras High Court on Monday (August 31) reserved orders on former Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s petition challenging the election of TVK’s VS Babu from the Kolathur constituency.
6. Death toll reaches 903 in Nepal flash floods; 4,247 still missing
The death toll from flash floods in Nepal rose to 903 on Monday, with bodies continuing to be recovered, while 4,247 people are still missing following the disaster, authorities said.
7. Cauvery water: Released excess water to Tamil Nadu as of Aug 31, Karnataka tells SC
The Karnataka government has told the Supreme Court that it has released excess water to Tamil Nadu as of Monday and the state is complying with the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs.
8. Zomato bans analogue dishes on its platform, to delist non-compliant restaurant partners
Food delivery aggregator Zomato on Monday announced a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes including analogue cheese, paneer or other dairy products by restaurants listed on its platform, saying it reserves the right to delist non-compliant restaurants.
9. Govt notifies Rs 1,27,500-crore Semicon 2.0; spells out eligibility norms, sops for chip ecosystem
The government on Monday notified the Semicon 2.0 scheme, setting in motion the Rs 1,27,500-crore plan that seeks to deepen India's semiconductor ambitions -- from chip manufacturing to a full-stack ecosystem encompassing indigenous design and IP, equipment, materials, advanced packaging, R&D and talent development.
10. Ankur wins maiden WTT title, doubles gold in Czechia
Indian paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee produced a memorable performance to win his maiden WTT men's singles title, while also securing the doubles gold with Akash Pal at the WTT Feeder Olomouc tournament in Czechia.