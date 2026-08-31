CM Vijay announces multi-crore infra push spanning power, semiconductors

Unveiling major investments to boost the state's power grid, manufacturing base, and tech ecosystem, he said Rs 33,066 crore has been earmarked for the Tamil Nadu Transmission Improvement Scheme to set up 196 new substations and lay 15,000 km of power lines.

A 1,600 MW Super Critical Thermal Power Station will be set up in Tuticorin through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, involving an investment of Rs 20,800 crore, he said.