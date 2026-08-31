TASMAC staff get second salary hike in 100 days; MRP violators face dismissal

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced a second salary hike for TASMAC employees within 100 days of assuming office, with Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh warning that those found violating maximum retail price (MRP) norms would face suspension and dismissal for repeat offences.
Ahead of the commencement of the debate on the Prohibition and Excise Department in the state assembly, Vignesh said the salary revision, effective September 1, was aimed at curbing MRP violations at TASMAC outlets.
Under the revised structure, the monthly salary of supervisors will increase from Rs 22,313 to Rs 33,023, while salesmen will get Rs 30,284 against Rs 19,413. The salary of assistant salesmen will rise from Rs 17,925 to Rs 28,680. The revision will entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 486.90 crore for the government.
The minister also announced a festival advance of Rs 20,000 for employees and Rs 6,000 towards uniform and stitching expenses.
In a move aimed at improving basic facilities and cleanliness at TASMAC outlets, the government will provide Rs 5,000 per shop in corporation limits, Rs 4,000 for shops in municipalities and town panchayats, and Rs 3,000 for outlets in village areas towards maintenance.
The government will also introduce a rotational weekly off and an eight-hour duty period for TASMAC employees. Each employee will additionally be entitled to two casual leaves every month, Vignesh said.
The government would also take steps to appoint 250 qualified TASMAC employees as junior assistants in government departments, he said.
On MRP violations, the minister contrasted the government's proposed action with the punishment followed during the AIADMK regime. He said employees who were found charging between Rs 1 and Rs 9 above the MRP were then punished only with a fine.
"Under the TVK-led government, employees found indulging in MRP violations will face three months' suspension from service. If they repeat the violation, they will be dismissed from service. The government will not tolerate corruption," Vignesh said.