TASMAC staff get second salary hike in 100 days; MRP violators face dismissal

Ahead of the commencement of the debate on the Prohibition and Excise Department in the state assembly, Vignesh said the salary revision, effective September 1, was aimed at curbing MRP violations at TASMAC outlets.

Under the revised structure, the monthly salary of supervisors will increase from Rs 22,313 to Rs 33,023, while salesmen will get Rs 30,284 against Rs 19,413. The salary of assistant salesmen will rise from Rs 17,925 to Rs 28,680. The revision will entail an additional annual expenditure of Rs 486.90 crore for the government.